Kofi Kingston Has "No Idea" Why Brock Lesnar Squashed Him In One Minute On SmackDown's Fox Premiere

Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC's Ten Count, where he spoke about the decision to get quickly squashed by Brock Lesnar on the premiere episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox.

"I have no idea. I don't really dwell on the why. There are a lot of things in the industry that you look at sometimes and go woah, 'why did that happen?' You just move on, and the wheel keeps on turning. For me to dwell on what happened in that match with Brock Lesnar doesn't serve me any purpose. It's not going to make me better or change what happened or do anything besides make me feel bad, and I'm not going to let it do that. I have a lot more career left to handle. I think it's a scenario where it's a rare and unique opportunity to be on this roster. As far as my run, being WWE Champion, I got to go six months almost to the day so that is a very long reign.”