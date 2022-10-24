WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Why Steve Austin's Animated Show Is Being Held Up By Peacock

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2022

Comedian Dan Soder recently revealed Peacock is currently holding back an animated series starring WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. During a recent episode of his Wrestleroasts podcast  Dan St. Germain, who also worked on the series, explained why the show has yet to air:

"We’ve been in a holding pattern. We sold the show to Peacock with Stone Cold Steve Austin, about a year and five months ago. We’ve been waiting for somebody to make a decision on this. Hopefully, this helps speed up the decision-making process. We have the outline, we’re ready to get going on this thing. It’s just dependent on…I guess they’re down to one issue in business affairs, that’s what we’ve heard. We don’t know what that issue is. It’s funny pitching a show with Stone Cold because the first pitch we did, me and Soder weren’t as on as we would like to be. Stone Cold giving that speech, ‘Alright, you’re gonna have to work snugger the next time.’ ‘Oh man, I have to make sure this shit gets over.’ It was a pleasure writing this with Steve and Dan. I hope this happens. It would be really fun. We want to use the Stone Cold IP and hopefully, this works out."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #peakcock #steve austin #hall of fame

