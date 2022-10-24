WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Dark: Elevation Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2022

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance vs. Baron Black, Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J, Jaylee and Nikki Victory vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Factory's QT Marshall.

Check out the full card below:

- Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance vs. Baron Black

- Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money

- Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J

- The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake)

- Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Jaylee and Nikki Victory

- The Firm's Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe

- Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Factory's QT Marshall


