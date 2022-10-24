Bret Hart Reveals Which Tag Team Is The Best In The Business Right Now

During a recent appearance at a K&S WrestleFest autograph signing, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart had high praise for the tag team of FTR believing they are the best tag team right now:
“I think they’re the best tag team right now.
“I’m surprised (WWE) let them go … they lost ’em; they don’t understand what tag team wrestling is anymore.”
Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder of The Revival were released by WWE in April 2020, after originally requesting their releases in January 2019.
