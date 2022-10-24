WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bret Hart Reveals Which Tag Team Is The Best In The Business Right Now

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2022

During a recent appearance at a K&S WrestleFest autograph signing, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart had high praise for the tag team of FTR believing they are the best tag team right now:

“I think they’re the best tag team right now.

“I’m surprised (WWE) let them go … they lost ’em; they don’t understand what tag team wrestling is anymore.”

Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder of The Revival were released by WWE in April 2020, after originally requesting their releases in January 2019.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #bret hart #ftr #the revival

