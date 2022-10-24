WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Reaches New WWE Title Milestone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2022

Roman Reigns has reached another important milestone.

Roman Reigns, "The Head Of The Table" has now passed 200 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, following his WrestleMania 38 win where he defeated Brock Lesnar in a WWE vs Universal championship title unification match.

Reigns last defended the title against AJ Styles at a house show in September. His last televised title defense was against Drew McIntyre in the United Kingdom on September 3 Clash At The Castle UK premium live event.

Reigns is next scheduled to defend his title against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.

Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

