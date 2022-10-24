Roman Reigns Reaches New WWE Title Milestone

Roman Reigns has reached another important milestone.

Roman Reigns, "The Head Of The Table" has now passed 200 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, following his WrestleMania 38 win where he defeated Brock Lesnar in a WWE vs Universal championship title unification match.

Reigns last defended the title against AJ Styles at a house show in September. His last televised title defense was against Drew McIntyre in the United Kingdom on September 3 Clash At The Castle UK premium live event.

Reigns is next scheduled to defend his title against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.

