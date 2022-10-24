Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker

AEW star Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he revealed his favorite version of The Undertaker.
Matt Hardy said:
“The original I think [is my favourite Undertaker gimmick]. I mean, even later on whenever he brought that version back, and the way he did it there. I mean, that’s just the essence of The Undertaker. He was great when he did the biker ‘Taker and ‘Big Evil’ [and] whatnot. And I know he enjoyed it because it gave him a chance to really be him and express his personality, which was very similar to how he was, you know, a lot of the true Mark Callaway shined in that character.”
“But I love the original version with the long chilling entrance where he takes his time. I mean, that’s like, it would give you chills. I loved being in the ring, whether I was teaming with him or working against him whenever he would come out with that entrance. I mean, it was amazing. I mean, just to sit there and be in the ring and watch him come down the aisle was just, it would give you goosebumps every single time.”
⚡ Shawn Michaels Comments On Halloween Havoc Video Of Mask Being Burned
During Saturday's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc a short video aired that showed what appeared to show T-Bar’s Retribution mask on fire. Shaw [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 23, 2022 09:14AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com