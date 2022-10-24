WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2022

AEW star Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he revealed his favorite version of The Undertaker.

Matt Hardy said:

“The original I think [is my favourite Undertaker gimmick]. I mean, even later on whenever he brought that version back, and the way he did it there. I mean, that’s just the essence of The Undertaker. He was great when he did the biker ‘Taker and ‘Big Evil’ [and] whatnot. And I know he enjoyed it because it gave him a chance to really be him and express his personality, which was very similar to how he was, you know, a lot of the true Mark Callaway shined in that character.”

“But I love the original version with the long chilling entrance where he takes his time. I mean, that’s like, it would give you chills. I loved being in the ring, whether I was teaming with him or working against him whenever he would come out with that entrance. I mean, it was amazing. I mean, just to sit there and be in the ring and watch him come down the aisle was just, it would give you goosebumps every single time.”

