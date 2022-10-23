WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Gunn Club Talks Growing Up With Billy Gunn As A Father During The Attitude Era

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 23, 2022

The Gunn Club were recently guests on AEW Unrestricted, where they spoke about growing up with Billy Gunn as a father during the Attitude Era.

Colten Gunn on growing up with their father being a popular WWE Superstar in the middle of the Attitude Era: “Sometimes during the summer when we had school off, we were allowed to go with him. He would take us on the road. Me and Austin would just be in the ring goofing off all the time and I remember Vince used to walk by and be like, ‘Get the hell off the ring!’ He was mad. Yeah, but we got to interact with everyone backstage, and we knew them all personally.”

Colten Gunn on displaying an accomplishment of his dads in school: “I remember one time in second grade, I took his tag team championship belt in for show and tell. I was pretty cool. But going back to that way, we weren’t really allowed to watch wrestling that much. It was the Attitude Era, and we were young, and my mum was a little sheltered for me and Austin, trying to keep us sheltered. Another funny thing is we used to have to do the ‘suck it’ but we were never allowed to say it.”

