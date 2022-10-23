Former WWE and AEW Stars Join IMPACT Wrestling

Former AEW star Alan Angels appeared at the Impact Wrestling tapings in Las Vegas last night. Angels joined Violent By Design. He was previously in the Dark Order during his time in AEW.

Additionally, former WWE star Konnor has joined the company and is a former member of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and he has been wrestling on the independents as Big Kon.

PWInsider reports that he will be part of the Violent By Design stable with Eric Young.

