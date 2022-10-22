SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Taping (10/21/2022)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Fightful has the results for the tapings that went down on October 21st, 2022 for IMPACT Wrestling from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/21)
- X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid
- X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Trey Miguel def. Alan Angels
- X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: PJ Black def. Yuya Uemura
- X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Mike Bailey def. Kenny King
- Savannah Evans attacked Tasha Steelz' opponent.
- Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian def. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)
- Chris Bey def. Tommy Dreamer
- Savannah Evans def. Jessicka
- Matt Cardona def. Alex Shelley
- The Major Players (Cardona & Brian Myers) attacked Motor City Machine Guns (Shelley & Chris Sabin). Heath and Rhino made the save.
- Joe Hendry def. Raj Singh
- Mickie James, Jordynne Grace & Taylor Wilde def. VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) & Gisele Shaw
- Street Fight: PCO def. Eddie Edwards
- Alan Angels joined Violent by Design. The group attacked Sami Callihan before his match with Eric Young.
- Ace Austin def. Moose
