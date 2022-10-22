Bobby Lashley Talks Leaving WWE In 2008, Current RAW Roster

Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the current WWE Monday Night RAW roster.

“There are a lot of people in that position. I love our roster right now. That’s what made me excited about winning the United States Title. I had Ali. He’s a guy who has been overlooked a little bit, but he is phenomenal. Great wrestler, great mind in the business, and he’s hungry. Every day when I come in, he has different ideas, ‘I want to do this, I want to do this.’ So you have him, you have Riddle, who is on fire right now. Seth Rollins, he’s Seth Freakin’ Rollins, he’s great across the board. Some of my closest friends, even favorites, the Hurt Business. MVP is there with Omos. Shelton Benjamin is still doing his stuff. Cedric is there. I’d like to bring that group back together at some point in time. There are so many highly talented people on there, from Chad Gable, Otis, and I don’t want to leave out any names because there are so many people. Edge, Rey Mysterio, his son [Dominik Mysterio]. There’s so many talented people. We’re all the faces [of Raw]. I’m one of the prominent figures on it, but there are so many people you could say are the face of Raw, it depends on how you’re looking at it.”

