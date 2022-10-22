WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Comments On Possibly Coming Out Of Retirement Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2022

Ric Flair Comments On Possibly Coming Out Of Retirement Again

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked by TMZ about possibly coming out of retirement again but Flair stated that he’s not wrestling anymore. However, Flair then went on to joke about a possible celebrity wrestling match…

“I might. I’m thinking about wrestling Sasha Banks. Maybe we’ll go up against Wrestlemania [laughs].”

“I don’t know. I don’t wanna say, I’ve already promised… Right now I’m not doing anything. But never say never, right?”

Ric Flair’s Last Match (EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE)
 

Source: TMZ.com
