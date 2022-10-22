Ric Flair Comments On Possibly Coming Out Of Retirement Again

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked by TMZ about possibly coming out of retirement again but Flair stated that he’s not wrestling anymore. However, Flair then went on to joke about a possible celebrity wrestling match…

“I might. I’m thinking about wrestling Sasha Banks. Maybe we’ll go up against Wrestlemania [laughs].”

“I don’t know. I don’t wanna say, I’ve already promised… Right now I’m not doing anything. But never say never, right?”