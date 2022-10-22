WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2022

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will take place tonight in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcasted on Peacock in U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere.

The Kickoff show will begin at 7:00 pm EST with the main show airing at 8pm EST. Check out the final card for the premium live event below:

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

NXT Women's Championship: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal Match: Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews

Ladder match for the NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Ambulance Match: Damon Kemp vs. Julius Creed - if Julius loses, Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT


