CM Punk Reportedly Not Likely To Return To AEW Unless "Huge Amends" Are Made For How All Out Media Scrum Incident Went Down

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 22, 2022

It's beginning to look more and more likely that CM Punk is done with AEW.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, most AEW wrestlers felt following the infamous All Out media scrum brawl that "realistically he can't expect to be back” and "aren't interested" in working in a locker room that he's involved in again, unless huge amends are made for how the night made the promotion look in general. 

The report also states that FOX was the one who pushed for WWE to talk with Punk before he signed with AEW, as he previously worked on WWE Backstage on FS1. However, many believed Vince McMahon wasn't interested.

The report stated, “the line of thinking presented to us under the Triple H regime is that the right situation, right money and right creative can leave the door open for "anything within reason."

One person said, "Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW, because of exactly what happened in AEW. That's even if he as interest. If he gets a buyout he may not need to work again."

Source: FightfulSelect.com
