AEW Rampage Full Recap (October 21, 2022) 

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling with a live episode of AEW Rampage from the home of AEW, Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, Florida. I personally love the vibe whenever AEW are here so I’m looking forward to the show, especially considering we have a Tag Title match and an All-Atlantic Championship match. With that in mind, and Excalibur, JR, & Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s waste no more time and get straight to the wrestling!

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) w/ Billy Gunn defeated Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) w/ Smart Mark Sterling via Pinfall (8:06) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships (and gain the trademark for scissoring)

Nese and Woods enter on YouTube before The Acclaimed get their big

entrance to start the show and Max Caster’s rap is on point as always.

Mark Sterling stops The Acclaimed scissoring on their entrance and he tries to set up the Nese and Woods scissor but The Acclaimed attack and the match begins with a brawl between all four men. The Acclaimed clear the ring and stand tall by clearing the ring but a Sterling distraction allows Varsity Athletes to dump them out and scissor. Caster and Woods become legal and after some offence in the corner, Caster hits a power slam and a back body drop on Woods before they exchange wrist control and Woods is able to use his size advantage to get on top and send Caster out of the ring. Woods winds Billy Gunn up on the outside and gets him ejected, much to Sterling’s delight as Nese and Woods isolate Caster as we head to break. Nese tags in to begin attacking Caster legally this time and then celebrates a shoulder tackle with a self-scissor before bringing Woods back into the ring where Caster is continually attacked in the corner of the Varsity Athletes.

We return to the action as Caster fights off the top rope and hits a cross body for a double down. Both men make the tag and Bowens takes out Nese & Woods on his own with strikes and a facebuster to Woods. Nese almost gets pinned but Woods breaks it up and then hits Caster with a knee strike. Woods and Nese show some good teamwork to get Bowens in trouble and they hit a double team that Caster has to break up. Caster comes back with a Firemans carry slam but Nese takes him out with a kick and then attacks Bowens but Anthony counters a sunset flip with a knee strike and then he tags Caster before hitting The Arrival. Caster hits the mic drop and this is all over.

After the match, Sterling says he’s not giving up the trademark so Billy comes out to send him into the ring where they get the trademark and attack Sterling’s delicate area.

Jade Cargill Interview

Tony Schiavone sat down with Jade earlier today and says that Penelope Ford is injured so Jade has volunteered a baddie to face Willow Nightingale and also Tony has convinced her not to hijack the show. Jade says that she’s saving Rampage again before promising Leila Grey will beat up Nyla tonight. Tony then says Jade will be in the ring with Nyla later if Leila wins.

"Who's he shaking his head at?"@MadKing1981 does not take kindly to @BASTARDPAC adding his two cents.



Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ZV0jVMgMpX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

Backstage Interview

Lucha Bros, Alex Abrahantes, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz are with Alex Marvez who says Ortiz asked for this time. He explains that they’re here for an intervention for Eddie whose been too crazy recently. Penta says that Eddie is one of the best wrestlers in the world, Fenix says that they care about him, Alex says they don’t want him losing his job. PAC arrives to tell Eddie to listen because they’re champions and then reminds him that he lost at Grand Slam because of his temper. Death Triangle leave.

Due to a preshow injury, @thePenelopeFord will not be able to compete later tonight against @willowwrestles, taking her place is @TBSNetwork Champion @Jade_Cargill’s Baddie @Miss_LeilaGrey! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT!jjjjjjj pic.twitter.com/RbitbzeVV9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

Hook defeated Ari Daivari w/ Jeeves Kay via Submission (2:51) to retain the FTW Championship

Hook time. Ari Daivari gets no entrance and Hook gets his usual pop. Daivari gets on the mic and goads hook before trying to buy the title again and Hook doesn’t take kindly to cash. He knocks it everywhere and Hook hits Daivari with a slam as the bell rings. They spill outside and a Jeeves Kay intervention lets Daivari get an advantage. He beats Hook down in the corner and stomps him before hooking him on the tope to continue the onslaught. Jeeves Kay gets involved again and Hook fires back with huge body shots and an O Soto Gari before a big kick sends Ari reeling. Daivari comes back with a roll up for two, Hook attacks Jeeves Kay and Daivari hits a kick and a chokeslam for another two. Daivari tries to clothesline Hook and misses, he ends up on the apron and Hook grabs him with the Redrum and pulls Daivari into the ring where he taps out.

#FTW Champion @730Hook sends the #Trustbusters a strong message by finishing both @AriyaDaivari and Jeeves Kay @isthatVSK and retaining the title!



Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/2suBiVXVvb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

Jeeves Kay joins in the passed-out party after the match.

The Firm Interview

Lexy Nair interviews Matt Hardy, Stokely Hathaway & Ethan Page backstage and asks them what they’re up to. Long and short, Private Party have been sent for training and Hardy has a Dark Elevation match. Matt raps. I don’t know what’s going on.

Willow Nightingale defeated Leila Grey w/ Kiera Hogan via Pinfall (7:51)

Here we go, ladies time! Leila Grey comes out followed by the effervescent Willow Nightingale. Leila starts by ducking a lock up twice so Willow uses waist control for a mat return. Leila somehow backs her into the corner and beats on her with strikes but Willow cartwheels away and drops Grey with a shoulder tackle. Leila uses the top rope to get back into it but then gets a short arm lariat for her trouble, then another before a big body slam. Leila retreats outside and Willow follows but Kiera then gets involved with a thrust kick behind the back of the ref sends us to break. Leila uses this to dominate Willow throughout the break.

.@willowwrestles taking control in the early minutes of this match!



It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/fZ3Xtv0V85 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

When we return, Willow fights back with an enzuigiri and begins to dominate Leila all over the ring, culminating in a big spinebuster for two. She hoists Leila back up but Grey fights back with a Russian leg sweep and a rising knee but Willow pulls out a backdrop suplex. Kiera distracts her, Leila rolls her up for two before Willow takes her down with a big kick before pulling out a Doctor Bomb to get the win.

Doctor BOMB! What a victory for @willowwrestles tonight on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4t46yMFhNP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

After the match, we learn Willow is now All Elite! The lovely moment is interrupted by Jade Cargill with a chair. Willow leaves, The Baddies come back and Jade sits down to address Nyla and tells her to bring her back her belt. Nyla, Marina & Vickie appear on the big screen have now stolen Jade’s car. Jade refuses to leave the ring and takes out all security who come to get her.

TBS Champion @Jade_cargill DEMANDS @NylaRoseBeast bring back her TBS title!



Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/ihtwqxrZx8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

It’s Always Sunny In AEW

Just watch this fantastic segment that dropped yesterday on social media. Inspired.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

10 is with –1, Rush with Jose. Orange Cassidy then appears next to Mark Henry and steals his line, Mark asks him why he made this match and he said he felt like it. 10 says he gets to beat Rush and take the title, Rush promises to make 10 regret messing with LFI and Jose promises that Orange will have the shortest title reign. Orange then tries to steal Mark’s line again but it looks like there’s been enough talk. It’s time for the Main Event.

Orange Cassidy w/ Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) & Danhausen defeated 10 w/ -1 and Rush w/ Jose The Assistant via Pinfall (11:47) in a Three-Way Match to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

And it is Main Event time! We learn during 10’s entrance that Hangman is okay. Thank God. Orange comes out with a posse and a tile belt in a backpack. The match begins and Rush and 10 enter a heavy strike exchange. They stop and Orange heads into his pockets and then delivers his kicks to both men but Rush takes advantage by cracking 10 with a blindside elbow. Cassidy hits Rush with a dropkick then pops back up to hit 10 with a Tope Suicida and then he heads up top but Rush answers with a headbutt before teasing The Bull’s Horns and delivering a kick instead. Rush now goes for 10 and they brawl on the outside where Rush looks under the ring and whips 10 with the camera cable and then chokes him with it. Rush grabs Orange now and beats him down before Jose delivers the cable to his boss again and he also gets whipped and choked. 10’s turn again and these two head to the ring, 10 gets on top with shoulder tackles and now we’re back outside. Cassidy tries to hit them both with a Tope Suicida but he’s caught by both men and Orange is spiked on the Table to send us to break. The table goes full James Hetfield and won’t break so Rush sets it up again and sends 10 through it. Rush then takes 10 to the ring to attack with chops and a dropkick. 10 fights back but Rush soon drops him again with strikes. Jose and Rush try to take the mask off of 10 but can’t get it off.

We return and Rush charges at 10 but gets hit with a Spear. Orange Cassidy appears and he tries for an Orange Punch on 10 who evades it to put Cassidy in a Full Nelson. Orange escapes by putting his hands in his pockets and pulls out a Stundog Millionaire on 10 and then a DDT onto Rush. 10 tries a discus lariat but Orange counters with a Beach Break. Jose breaks the pin up and Danhausen comes in and curses him with the low blow but Rush comes in to deal with him. Orange eats a thrust kick from Rush followed by a suplex into the turnbuckles. 10 comes in to hit Rush with Clotheslines and a Spinebuster and then counters Orange’s cazadora into a wheelbarrow German suplex followed by the discus lariat for two as Rush breaks the pin up. 10 now attacks Rush who counters by blinding 10 with his own mask. Cassidy takes him down with an Orange Punch but 10 fixed his mask and tries the discus lariat but Orange counters with Beach Break before both men hit a roll up and Cassidy comes out on top. Great match.

That was Rampage baby and it being live automatically makes it a better show as always. An 8 out of 10 tonight for me, but what did you think? Let us know in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and have a great Weekend. So long, and goodnight.