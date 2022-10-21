WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Willow Nightingale Is All Elite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 21, 2022

AEW announced on tonight's episode of AEW Rampage that Willow Nightingale is now All Elite.

This game in the form of Tony Schiavone making the announcement in the ring, with the above graphic being displayed on the big screen.

The official tweet is below.


