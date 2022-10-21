AEW announced on tonight's episode of AEW Rampage that Willow Nightingale is now All Elite.
This game in the form of Tony Schiavone making the announcement in the ring, with the above graphic being displayed on the big screen.
The official tweet is below.
Congratulations @willowwrestles! Welcome to the team!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 22, 2022
Willow Nightingale is ALL ELITE!#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/widLMwgyAf
