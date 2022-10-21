WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Names Rumored For Bray Wyatt's New Faction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2022

Bray Wyatt's rumored new stable is the talk of the pro wrestling world. 

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that two names are being considered for the group. He wrote, "Dutch & Vincent’s name have been bandied about for Wyatt characters."

Another name rumored has been Bo Dallas after Bryan Alvarez recently reported he is expected back in the company soon. Nothing in regards to Dallas has been confirmed.

Meltzer added, "I've certainly heard names for a faction but then I heard other people say those aren't the names. And someone even told me it's not even all worked out exactly how it's all gonna go down. I think it's a faction. As far as who's playing what, I don't know. It's being kept like that for a reason. I think they are trying to keep it secretive..." 

Vincent and Dutch were backstage last week's WWE RAW in Brooklyn.

