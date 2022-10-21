Chris Jericho Files Trademarks On "Blood Boat", "Ring of Jericho" and "The Ocho"

It is being reported by Fightful that as of October 17th, Chris Jericho has filed to trademark the term "Chris Jericho's Blood Boat" for entertainment services.
It's speculated (obviously) that this is for one of his cruises, with a fourth cruise titled Four Leaf Clover set for February.
The filing reads as follows:
Mark For: CHRIS JERICHO’S BLOOD BOAT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling events, live musical concerts, stand up comedy, parties, social entertainment events and other entertainment on board cruise ships; Entertainment services in the nature of cruise ship professional wrestling events, live musical concerts, stand up comedy, parties, social entertainment events and other entertainment on board cruise ships attractions.
Jericho also filed to trademark ‘Ring of Jericho’ and ‘The Ocho’ for merchandise purposes.
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20220900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20220900
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
