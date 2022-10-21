Chris Jericho Files Trademarks On "Blood Boat", "Ring of Jericho" and "The Ocho"

It is being reported by Fightful that as of October 17th, Chris Jericho has filed to trademark the term "Chris Jericho's Blood Boat" for entertainment services.

It's speculated (obviously) that this is for one of his cruises, with a fourth cruise titled Four Leaf Clover set for February.

The filing reads as follows:

Mark For: CHRIS JERICHO’S BLOOD BOAT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling events, live musical concerts, stand up comedy, parties, social entertainment events and other entertainment on board cruise ships; Entertainment services in the nature of cruise ship professional wrestling events, live musical concerts, stand up comedy, parties, social entertainment events and other entertainment on board cruise ships attractions.

Jericho also filed to trademark ‘Ring of Jericho’ and ‘The Ocho’ for merchandise purposes.