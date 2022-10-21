WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Wanted AEW Mention On WWE TV In Exchange For Billy Gunn Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2022

It was recently reported that "Road Dogg" Brian James noted that WWE wanted Billy Gunn to be part of the D-Generation X 25th anniversary on RAW.

Dave Meltzer has revealed there were "meaningful talks” between WWE and AEW about having Gunn appear on the show. It was said that money being exchanged was not on the table from WWE and Tony Khan did not request any:

“Khan agreed to let him do to the show but on the air they would have to mention he’s from AEW, or that AEW allowed him to appear or some wording, but there had to be one mention that in some form he works for AEW, just as WWE already did when they got Mickie James for the Royal Rumble this past year.”

According to Meltzer, WWE stalled when it came to giving Khan an answer and would not agree to the terms at the last minute.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #tony khan #billy gunn

