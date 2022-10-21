WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Complete Brackets Revealed For IMPACT X-Division Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has revealed the full brackets for the X-Division Title Tournament on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

During Thursday's broadcast, the brackets for the now-vacant title were revealed as follows:

- Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid
- Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black
- Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels
- Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs

