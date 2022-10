Complete Brackets Revealed For IMPACT X-Division Tournament

IMPACT Wrestling has revealed the full brackets for the X-Division Title Tournament on this weekโ€™s episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

During Thursday's broadcast, the brackets for the now-vacant title were revealed as follows:

- Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid

- Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black

- Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels

- Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey

