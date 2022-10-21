Complete Brackets Revealed For IMPACT X-Division Tournament

IMPACT Wrestling has revealed the full brackets for the X-Division Title Tournament on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling.
During Thursday's broadcast, the brackets for the now-vacant title were revealed as follows:
- Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid
- Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black
- Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels
- Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey
This X - Division tournament is going to be lit 🔥🔥🔥 #IMPACTonAXSTV #IMPACTWrestling pic.twitter.com/oQL11C3TkP— 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖂𝖔𝖑𝖋⛧🐺Hiveling (@JovanMalik1) October 21, 2022
