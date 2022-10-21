All-Atlantic Title Match To Take Place On Tonight's AEW Rampage

Orange Cassidy is set to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show.
Below is the updated card for the show:
- FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Ari Daivari
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: RUSH vs. 10
If The Acclaimed win, they get their trademark for scissoring back.
- Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale
Moments ago @alexmarvez interviewed @Pres10Vance at the home of #AEW @dailysplace (in the bar) 24 hours before his bout vs @rushtoroblanco!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2022
It was an eventful interview, check out the video:
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT
TOMORROW NIGHT
Live in @CityofJax on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/5QLml9DlCT
