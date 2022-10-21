WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
All-Atlantic Title Match To Take Place On Tonight's AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2022

Orange Cassidy is set to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show.

Below is the updated card for the show:

-  FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Ari Daivari
-  AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
-  AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: RUSH vs. 10
If The Acclaimed win, they get their trademark for scissoring back.
- Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale


