All-Atlantic Title Match To Take Place On Tonight's AEW Rampage

Orange Cassidy is set to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show.

Below is the updated card for the show:

- FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Ari Daivari

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: RUSH vs. 10

If The Acclaimed win, they get their trademark for scissoring back.

- Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale