New Details Emerge On Chris Jericho's AEW Deal

New details have emerged regarding Chris Jericho’s AEW contract which was recently reported by a number of a source as a "contract extension" for three years.

A new report from Wrestler Observer Newsletter reveals Jericho’s AEW deal is "not a contract extension" with the newsletter reporting:

“Chris Jericho signed a new contract with AEW through early January 2026 (the press release said December 2025 but it’s been confirmed it’s actually January 2026). While figures were not available, his old deal was $3 million per year and he obviously got a raise, and given the timing, likely a good raise. This is not a contract extension. “His old deal, a three-year contract with a two year option, similar to the timing of The Young Bucks and Adam Page, was to expire in January 2024 at $3 million per year. This past week he signed a new three-year contract with a higher dollar figure (we don’t know the raise but it is a bigger contract and obviously the biggest contract of his life) that goes into effect in January 2023, essentially ending his old deal one year earlier and starting a new contract at that point in time.”

Read more AEW news: