AEW In Discussion About Buying Out CM Punk's Contract

CM Punk looks to be almost certainly done with All Elite Wrestling.

Punk hasn’t been seen since his infamous press conference at the AEW All Out, where he laid into Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. His comments led to a real-life backstage fight w with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.

Punk was stripped of the title by AEW President Tony Khan and was reported to also have been suffering from an injury sustained at the PPV.

Steel was released by AEW earlier this week and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW is in talks with Punk about the future with Meltzer noting, "Those with close knowledge of the situation said they are in talks with Punk about a buy-out of the remaining years of his contract, which tells you that they are not looking to bring him back." Wade Keller of the PWTorch first reported this news.

Meltzer also noted that, “The sentiment of those in AEW among most talent, not all talent, was decidedly anti-Punk, between the television promo on Page, who is overall very popular with the talent, the scrum where he said Page had never done anything in the business which was taken as saying AEW means nothing in wrestling.”