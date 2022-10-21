Shawn Michaels Reveals How NXT Gig Came To Be

During the latest episode of After The Bell with Corey Graves, Shawn Michaels spoke about taking over the responsibilities he has in WWE NXT.

“Well, honestly, it was stepping inside the place that I’m at now, the Performance Center. We came here on vacation to visit friends – Disney World and the whole kit and caboodle, everything that is Orlando, Florida at the vacation spot. That was an opportunity to come down, visit Hunter, visit the Performance Center, go to a few shows. That feeling that makes you want to do this stuff in the first place was there again. It was there immediately. I don’t know, the thing is, I felt it, but I begin to wonder like, it’s there, but you’re kind of always that way, even when you go back to when they ask you to be a part of WrestleMania or go into a Hall of Fame. It’s always going to be a part of you. But I guess the thing is, my family and my wife noticed it. She asked me the question. She said, ‘Look, I know you love being out here on the ranch and stuff, but are you really gonna want to be doing this and all this physical labor when you’re 60?’ I said, ‘Maybe I’ll have somebody else do it then, but right now, I like doing it.’ Then she just talked about the feeling and how much I was talking about what I experienced at NXT. The more I thought about it, they were just really supportive. They knew.

“Even when I retired, no one was more shocked than my wife when I said, ‘Done, done.’ She thought done would mean just out of the ring, still going back, working with the company, all of those things, and still wrestling a couple of times a year. I don’t think anybody realized that I was from a performance standpoint, I was complete. I felt complete and I felt at peace with it. But then when I came back here, and then you start to see the opportunity to again have an impact on the business, and again, it starts to feed that part of you that is still very much alive. It’s kind of like awakening a sleeping giant. Hunter knew and goes, ‘Just come back, try it out, stick your toe in and we’ll just go from there.’ Obviously, not until many years later when I was really engulfed in NXT did he tell me that he knew the whole time that once I experienced it, knowing me the way he does, it would be something that I would very much want to be a part of that, and all of that was true.”