IMPACT Wrestling Results (10/20/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling results for October 20th, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com!

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.

Johnny Swinger w/ Zicky Dice vs Dirty Dango

Two larger-than-life athletes collide as Johnny Swinger takes on Dirty Dango! Swinger is reeling in the opening moments of the match as Dango delivers a strong right hand to his eye. Swinger attempts a sunset flip but Dango uses his hips to remain vertical. Dango hits a pair of Atomic Drops, then goes low on the ropes. Dango takes out Dice with a slingshot crossbody to the floor. Swinger capitalizes off the distraction by choking Dango in the corner. Swinger distracts the referee, allowing Dice to do the same from the outside. Dango heads to the top but once again, Dice provides a distraction from the apron. Swinger sends him toppling from the top rope to the mat. Dice invadvertantly hits Swinger with his fanny pack. Dango hits the Falcon Arrow to put Swinger away.

Dirty Dango def Johnny Swinger w/ Zicky Dice

The fallout from Bound For Glory continues, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

Chris Bey and Juice Robinson discover that their Bullet Club ally, Ace Austin, has been attacked in the parking garage. Bey and Robinson believe that Bully Ray is the assailant.

Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer vs Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Juice Robinson)

Juice Robinson replaces Ace Austin in this scheduled tag team bout against Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer. Robinson delivers an aggressive series of kicks to Bully. Moments later, Bully turns the tide and unloads on Robinson in the corner. Bey dropkicks Dreamer, followed by a slam on the apron from Robinson. Dreamer counters a springboard cutter from Bey into a cutter of his own. Bully hits a sidewalk slam on Robinson but Bey breaks the count. Bully lays out Robinson with the Bully Bomb to win!

Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer def Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Juice Robinson)

.@bullyray5150 says it wasn't him who took out @The_Ace_Austin after picking up a HUGE W over Bullet Club's Juice Robinson! Do you believe him?#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yYsh7DHLkL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022

After the match, Bully Ray ensures Chris Bey that he was not the one who attacked Ace Austin in the parking garage.

Heath pumps up Rhino ahead of their IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity against The Kingdom in tonight’s main event.

Check out what @Rhyno313 and @HEATHXXII had to say to IMPACT World Tag Team Champions @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett ahead of our Championship MAIN EVENT later TONIGHT!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tYTnu4Xv3S — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022

Tommy Dreamer makes Bully Ray look him in the eyes and promise that he didn’t attack Ace Austin. Moose attempts to stir things up as he reminds Dreamer what he once told him, “once a scumbag, always a scumbag”.

Mia Yim vs Taylor Wilde

Taylor Wilde returns to singles competition for the first time over a year against Mia Yim. It’s a stalemate in the early going as both Knockouts match each other’s offense move for move. Yim gains the first true advantage with a dropkick off the second rope. Yim hits a delayed vertical suplex, followed by a running clothesline moments later. Yim locks in a Bow & Arrow submission but Wilde begins to fight back with a series of fists. The pace quickens as Wilde counters Eat Defat into a roll up for two. Yim almost puts Wilde away with her signature running cannonball. Wilde connects with the Wilde Ride to score the victory!

Taylor Wilde def Mia Yim

After the match, Mickie James confronts Taylor Wilde in the ring. James says that it’s good to have her back in IMPACT Wrestling because for the first time ever, they will share the same locker room. James tells Wilde that her Last Rodeo is about challenging herself against people that she respects. Out of nowhere, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green attack them from behind. Gisele Shaw joins forces with VXT but Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace evens the odds. Grace takes out Shaw with a Spinebuster, sending her and VXT reeling.

Mickie James, Taylor Wilde and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace lay out the challenge for a six-Knockout tag against VXT and Gisele Shaw next week.

Jason Hotch vs Joe Hendry

Say his name and he appears – Joe Hendry vows to teach Jason Hotch a lesson in singles action. Hendry motivates the crowd to start singing his theme song as he takes control with a delayed vertical suplex. Hendry puts his power on display, lifting Hotch above his shoulders and slamming him down to the mat. Hotch lets his guard down, allowing Hendry to capitalize with a modified flapjack to win!

Joe Hendry def Jason Hotch

Frankie Kazarian Relinquishes the X-Division Title

IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore is in the ring as Frankie Kazarian prepares to exercise Option C, relinquishing his X-Division Title in exchange for an IMPACT World Title opportunity. D’Amore reminds Kazarian this decision will be final and it will result in two things: Frankie Kazarian challenging Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title and an 8-man tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion. The World Title match and the tournament finals would both take place at Over Drive, November 18th on IMPACT Plus. Kazarian says that he’s never been more certain about anything in his life and hands the title to D’Amore. Kazarian says that despite all of his accomplishments in professional wrestling, he has never won the “big one” and that eats away at him every single day. Kazarian claims that all of his sacrifices will have been for nothing if he doesn’t become the IMPACT World Champion and that is why he’s exercising Option C. Steve Maclin attacks from out of no where as Kazarian is Caught in the Crosshairs. Maclin is about to continue the assault when IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander makes the save.

.@FrankieKazarian is 100% sure he wants to exercise OPTION C and @SteveMaclin isn't going to sit back and let it happen!@Walking_Weapon #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3MFT4ew012 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022

After his mysterious absence since Bound For Glory, Eddie Edwards returns to the IMPACT Zone. He tells Honor No More and his wife Alisha that something has to come to an end and they’ll soon find out exactly what he means.

Frankie Kazarian tells IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander that he doesn’t need anyone to watch his back. Kazarian gives him a piece of advice, never trust Bully Ray.

Eric Young w/ Deaner vs Rich Swann

Bitter rivals Eric Young and Rich Swann renew hostilities as they go one-on-one. Young gains the early advantage with a wheel barrel neckbreaker. Swann fights out of a headlock, then hits a pinpoint head kick. Young delivers a thumb to eye but Swann comes right back with a handspring cutter. Swann is headed to the top when Deaner provides a distraction on the apron. Swann isn’t fazed and quickly rolls up Young for three!

Rich Swann def Eric Young w/ Deaner

After the match, the yellow-hooded followers known as “The Design” hold back Swann on the ramp, allowing Deaner to take him out with a closed fist. The lights go out and Sami Callihan appears in the ring as he chases off Violent By Design with his baseball bat.

The recently reunited Major Players set their sights on the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship.

Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Mickie James and Taylor Wilde join forces against VXT and Gisele Shaw. Plus, the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion rolls on as Alan Angels battles Trey Miguel. Earlier that night Before the IMPACT, streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook at 7:15pm ET, Black Taurus and Laredo Kid kick off the tournament.

Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Yuya Uemura, PJ Black, Alan Angels, Trey Miguel, Kenny King and Mike Bailey are revealed as the competitors who will compete in the X-Division Title Tournament.

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis vs Heath & Rhino – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Heath and Rhino look to capture the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles and exact their revenge on Honor No More in tonight’s high-stakes main event. The fight spills to the outside in the early going as both teams brawl up the ramp and around the ringside area. Taven targets the surgically-repaired left knee of Rhino to turn the tide in The Kingdom’s favor. Bennett distracts the referee, allowing Kanellis to continue the assault from the floor. Rhino tries to fight his way out of the corner but the pain is too much to overcome. Taven hits a running elbow to the back of Rhino’s neck. Rhino avoids a springboard Moonsault from Taven, allowing him to create separation and make the tag to Heath. The pace quickens as Heath goes on the attack. Heath hits a powerslam on Bennett for two. Heath gets caught with a springboard kick from Taven but it’s not enough. Heath and Bennett take each other out with double clotheslines and everyone is down. Kenny King, PCO and Vincent make their way to ringside. Kanellis attempts to blind Rhino with white powder but inadvertently throws it in Bennett’s face. Heath connects with the Wake Up Call on Bennett. Rhino goes for the Gore but Taven redirects him into Kanellis. Heath hits another Wake Up Call, this time on Taven, to score the victory!

Heath & Rhino def IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis – NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions

After the match, the leader of Honor No More, Eddie Edwards, confronts the rest of his group in the ring. Edwards speaks on the ultimatum that Alisha gave him – either Honor No More ends, or their relationship as husband and wife ends. Edwards questions if Honor No More is worth saving because all he sees is failure. Edwards accuses PCO of being the reason he lost to Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. Edwards asks him if he’s loyal to Honor No More and PCO hesitates to provide to an answer. Edwards calls PCO a “b****”, prompting the monster to lash out at him and the rest of Honor No More. PCO takes out each and every one of them with a brutal assault, including his creator as he chokeslams Vincent through a chair.

.@TheEddieEdwards may see nothing but FAILURE when he looks at @PCOisNotHuman BUT PCO has had ENOUGH!!



Honor No More is NO MORE!!!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NRGKchdEJJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022

PCO stands tall as IMPACT! goes off the air.