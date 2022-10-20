WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tristen Nash, Son Of Kevin Nash, Dies At Age 26

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 20, 2022

Some tragic news to report today, as son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Tristen has passed away aged just 26. Tristen Nash had been working behind the scenes on Kevin Nash's Kliq This podcast with Sean Oliver.

This comes just months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. 

We here at WNS wish the Nash family the necessary strength to heal from this horrible tragedy.


