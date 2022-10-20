Tristen Nash, Son Of Kevin Nash, Dies At Age 26

Some tragic news to report today, as son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Tristen has passed away aged just 26. Tristen Nash had been working behind the scenes on Kevin Nash's Kliq This podcast with Sean Oliver.
This comes just months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall.
We here at WNS wish the Nash family the necessary strength to heal from this horrible tragedy.
Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022
