AEW's Lead Video Engineer Brian Muster Has Passed Away

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 20, 2022

The lead video engineer for AEW since 2019, Brian Muster, has sadly passed away.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help support his fiancée and two children. Top donations include two from Tony Khan (for $15,000 and $10,000), Chris Jericho ($10,000), Darby Allin, Malakai Black and more. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe already hit it’s goal of $75,000 and currently sits at $76,647.

The official message posted on the GoFundMe reads as follows:

This morning we lost an amazing person who made the world a better place. Brian Muster passed away this morning very unexpectedly. He leaves behind his fiancee and 2 young children. Brian worked on many shows over the years; the last three years, he was an integral part of creating the look of AEW Wrestling by working as their Lead Video Engineer since its very first show. I traveled the world with Brian from Europe and Asia to the Indian Subcontinent, and he would always make you smile with his personality, smile and joy of life. I was blessed to watch him grow from a teenager just getting in the business of TV to one of the Elite Video Engineer’s in the country, and all who met Brian loved him.

He will be dearly missed and I hope you’ll find the time to say a prayer and/or make a donation of any size to this fund to provide some financial support for his family and their future.

Thank you for your time,
Greg Werner

R.I.P. Brian Muster

— Guy Incognito Oct 20, 2022 08:46AM


Tags: #aew #brian muster

