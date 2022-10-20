Dan Soder & Dan St. Germain Created A "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Cartoon For Peacock That Never Aired

Comedian Dan Soder appeared on Barstool's KFC Radio, where he revealed that he wrote a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin cartoon alongside fellow comedian Dan St. Germain during the pandemic.
Soder said he sold the cartoon to Peacock, but WWE and Peacock refuse to air it.
You can see a tweet of the video below.
Here’s the story: @DanSoder teamed up with @steveaustinBSR to create a cartoon on @peacock. But bullshit with them & @WWE is holding it up Don’t know who/what is the reason it’s not happening but nobody is doing anything about it, bc there’s no pressure. So everyone tweet at them pic.twitter.com/8yaPLTmR3E— KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 20, 2022
