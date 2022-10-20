WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dan Soder & Dan St. Germain Created A "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Cartoon For Peacock That Never Aired

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 20, 2022

Comedian Dan Soder appeared on Barstool's KFC Radio, where he revealed that he wrote a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin cartoon alongside fellow comedian Dan St. Germain during the pandemic.

Soder said he sold the cartoon to Peacock, but WWE and Peacock refuse to air it.

You can see a tweet of the video below.


Tags: #wwe #stone cold #dan soder

