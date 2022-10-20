Darby Allin Wants To Take Some Time Off From AEW

Darby Allin was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about wanting to take some time off from AEW for the benefit of his character.

"Sometimes in wrestling, you have to go away for people...I think people take a lot of wrestlers for granted with the shit they do in the ring. There have been times, I haven't been off AEW since I started. I've had a two or three week break, but I haven't been gone for more than a month since AEW started. There was a time in the spring where I felt like I needed to disappear. I remember a moment last year, it was the casino ladder match. The people on the ladder were Jon (Moxley) and Hangman (Page). Hangman just came back from having a kid and the crowd in Philly was turning on Jon. It was weird. The fans were like, 'Come on Hangman!' I was like, 'These fans don't give a shit.' I never thought the fans were going to boo Jon, ever. Then Jon went off, came back, and he's been on this crazy run."

