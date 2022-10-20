The Miz Is Currently Dealing With An Injury

The Miz is currently working with an injury.

On Monday's WWE RAW, The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis was due to take place, with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he could get the win. However, Miz attacked Lumis during his entrance with a steel chair. The match never took place.

During an appearance on Ekeler’s Edge podcast after RAW and Miz revealed that he is dealing with a case of bursitis. He has a bursa sac that continues to burst, and he “messed up” his shoulder for a bit as well.

“I just got back from Monday Night RAW,” Miz began. “I didn’t have to have a match but any time you have matches and we have matches over the weekend as well. Any time you have a match, your entire body is sore. You [Austin Ekeler] were saying your neck. My neck, my body, there’s always some sort of — when I’m done, I don’t feel it and then the next day I’m like, where is this coming from? I have a bursa sac that I bursted that just keeps blowing up. I don’t know if you’ve ever blew that. It takes so long and then it’ll go away and then I don’t know if you can see it. Literally, it just keeps coming back. Fluid comes in, it goes away, comes in, goes away. I messed up my shoulder for a little bit but, you know, and then you’re trying to work out and try to work through it and try to make sure you maintain your body and your physicality so…”

Miz also revealed that he is booked for the dark main event at Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Toledo, Ohio.