Two Wrestlers Reportedly Talked To By AEW Management Following Stiff Match

Fightful Select is reporting that two AEW stars were spoken to by management after their match on Dark that was taped last week in Toronto.

Athena appeared during the match to be working stiff against Jody Threat with Fightful reporting that there was a spot where Threat slipped and got lost and asked Athena what was next in the match things took a noticeable turn.

Both women were approached by management to make sure they were okay. A source told Fightful that they felt that this should have been an opportunity to lead by example instead of letting the match devolve into what it became.

Threat reportedly has not made an issue of the situation and doesn't want to get involved in the politics.