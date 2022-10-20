WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Wrestlers Reportedly Talked To By AEW Management Following Stiff Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2022

Two Wrestlers Reportedly Talked To By AEW Management Following Stiff Match

Fightful Select is reporting that two AEW stars were spoken to by management after their match on Dark that was taped last week in Toronto.

Athena appeared during the match to be working stiff against Jody Threat with Fightful reporting that there was a spot where Threat slipped and got lost and asked Athena what was next in the match things took a noticeable turn.

Both women were approached by management to make sure they were okay. A source told Fightful that they felt that this should have been an opportunity to lead by example instead of letting the match devolve into what it became.

Threat reportedly has not made an issue of the situation and doesn't want to get involved in the politics.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #athena #jody threat

