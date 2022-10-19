AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT In First Head-To-Head Broadcast Since April 2021

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT went head-to-head last night for the first time since April 2021, and Showbuzz Daily has the stats on how both shows did.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 752,000 viewers. The overall viewership was down from last week’s show of 983,000 viewers. The drop in viewership was likely not surprising since Dynamite was not airing on its normal night, The Inside MLB show that aired before Dynamite drew 1.95 million viewers and drew a 0.50 rating in the key demo.

WWE NXT finished with 676,000 viewers this week. The audience was down from last week’s show, which drew 737,000 viewers and was NXT’s highest drawing audience since October 26, 2021.

Dynamite resumes it's regular Wednesday schedule next week.