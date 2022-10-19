William Regal Warns Wrestlers Of The Dangers Of Trying To Become The "Best In The World"

William Regal was recently interviewed by Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, where he gave his thoughts on wrestlers trying to become considered the "best in the world."

“It’s not a knock on anybody trying to be the best wrestler in the world, I just don’t want them to eat their lives up, fixate on it. I’ve seen it put some of my friends in the grave. That’s not an exaggeration. Some of my friends have gone to the grave because they have been trying to live up to too much because they put so much pressure on themselves to be somebody you can never be. There’s always gonna be at least one person will disagree – even if they don’t disagree – just to disagree. If you listen to too much of it, it’s gonna send you off the deep end.”

On how there will never be a singular "best in the world":

“I’m gonna offend people if I say this because there’s no such thing – there never was, there never will be – as a best wrestler in the world because it is subjective. If one person thinks you are not – I know there’s a lot of young lads at the moment wanna claim that and think that. I hope they’re not driving themselves mad with it.”

Regal ended on this: