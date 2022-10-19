WWE SmackDown Star Set To Make Additional NXT Appearances

Shinsuke Nakamura become a regular on WWE NXT television over the next few weeks, according to PWInsider.

On Tuesday, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT went head-to-head as TBS switched AEW Dynamite from its traditional Wednesday night timeslot to Tuesday night due to MLB playoff.

WWE stacked the show full of talent with the likes of Nakamura, Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio all appearing.

During the broadcast, Nakamura defeated Stacks as a surprise opponent on the show that Tony D’Angelo set up.

