Bret Hart Wants Goldberg Removed From The WWE Hall Of Fame

Bret Hart has once again taken a direct shot at Bill Goldberg, believing he should be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Their beef goes back to WCW Starrcade 1999 when a stiff-kick from Goldberg resulted in Hart suffering a concussion that would end his in-ring career. Hart has never forgave Goldberg who has apologized many times.

Speaking during a recent K&S WrestleFest signing Hart continued his attack on the former WWE Universal Champion.

“I always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame then Horowitz should’ve gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle. Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with. “They should [on being told that WWE should put Horowitz into the Hall of Fame]. They should take Goldberg out.”

Horowitz worked in WWE as an enhancement talent.