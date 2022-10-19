WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bianca Belair Reaches A Significant WWE Milestone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2022

Bianca Belair Reaches A Significant WWE Milestone

Bianca Belair has reached a significant milestone.

Her current reign as the WWE RAW Women's Champion has reached 200 days. Her reign began at WWE WrestleMania 38 in April after she defeated Becky Lynch. 

This now makes Belair the longest-reigning black world champion in WWE history. MVP is the longest reigning black champion in WWE, as he held the United States Championship for 343 days. The Rock had a run with the Intercontinental Championship at 264 days. However, those are considered secondary titles.

Belair will next defend against Bayley on the October 24 episode of WWE RAW.


