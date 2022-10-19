Ace Steel Reportedly Fired From AEW

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that AEW has officially released Ace Steel from the company.

The release reportedly happened earlier this week.

Steel was one of the people suspended following a brawl at All Out, which also involved CM Punk and the Elite.

At this time, there’s still no word on the status of the other four involved participants.

Steel was reported to have bitten Kenny Omega during the incident.

Prior to this, he had been working as a producer for the company.