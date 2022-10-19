WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ace Steel Reportedly Fired From AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 19, 2022

Ace Steel Reportedly Fired From AEW

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that AEW has officially released Ace Steel from the company.

The release reportedly happened earlier this week.

Steel was one of the people suspended following a brawl at All Out, which also involved CM Punk and the Elite.

At this time, there’s still no word on the status of the other four involved participants.

Steel was reported to have bitten Kenny Omega during the incident.

Prior to this, he had been working as a producer for the company.

New Photo Surfaces Of Kenny Omega's Bite Mark From All Out Media Scrum

A photo of Kenny Omega in Japan has surfaced and fans have noticed a relic from the All Out media scrum incident. Fans have noticed a bite [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 18, 2022 05:21PM


Tags: #aew #ace steel

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79040/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer