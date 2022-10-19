Trevor Murdoch Recalls Having To Punch A Fan Who Was Harassing Randy Orton

Trevor Murdoch was recently interviewed by Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, where he spoke about having to punch a fan who was harassing Randy Orton during a WWE event in Ireland.

"It's normal routine, at least at that time, at the end of the European tour to go around to the hotel bar and get sloppy drunk until it's time to get on the airplane and then you pass out on the airplane and you're home. It's a 14-hour flight and you sleep 11 of the 14 hours. It's a short flight. We're all downstairs at the hotel lobby, it's the end of the tour, it's me, Lance (Cade) across from me, Arn Anderson to the right of me and Randy Orton to the left. Randy is the World Champion at the time. What no one knows is, three days before that, he got hurt so bad that he couldn't even bend over to tie his shoe. They put him in six-man tags to hide him and protect him so no one knew he was injured. We're all sitting there and talking. A fan comes up to Randy and asks him to sign a piece of paper for him. Randy grabs it, signs it, gives it back, and the guy asks Randy to sign something else. Randy says, 'Hey man, I'm with my friends, I signed your paper, please leave us alone and let us go about our business.' This fan turned irate, instant bipolar disorder, I guess. 'Who the hell are you?' Starts screaming at Randy. 'We paid for your tickets. We're the reason you're so popular,' and really being aggressive with him. Randy stands up in his chair and starts looking around for security. He yells to security, 'This guy is trying to grab my balls, he's trying to grab my balls. Get him out of here.' Security runs over, grabs him and takes him out. We go back to talking and having a good time."

Murdoch continued.

"About 20 minutes later, this guy comes back again and is nice as can be. He goes up to Randy, 'Sir, can you please sign this for us?' Randy was a pressure cooker at the time and we were all taking a deep breath like, 'this could be bad.' Randy goes, 'Please leave me alone. I signed what you needed. I want to have time with my friends. Please leave me alone.' The fan goes nuts again, yelling and screaming at him. Randy stands up again and screams at security, 'He grabbed my balls this time. He got in there. Get him out of here.' They take him out, they swear to us he's out of the hotel. We go back to having a good time. The bar closes down, we have about two hours before we get on the bus and head to the airport. We're walking out of the bar and Lance is walking in front of Randy. About ten steps behind Lance is Randy, ten steps behind Randy is me. As we're walking out of the bar, the guy we thought got thrown out was hiding behind the hotel lobby and is running around. He was going to hit Randy from behind. Randy turned and saw him coming and yelled 'Murdoch!' I'm half-crocked, I'm drunk, I was inebriated really bad. I see him coming, turn around, 'WHAM!' Just smoke him right in the face. "Another guy comes walking at me, he starts taking his jacket off. He got his jacket around his elbow and that was my shot. 'WHAM!' What I didn't know is that the gentleman bothering Randy all night was part of an Irish wedding reception and they were all down in the lobby. After I punch the second guy, I find myself in a half-moon of about 25 Irishmen taking their jackets off and they were ready to kick my ass. About that time, Lance had turned around and realized we weren't behind him. He sees I'm in a pickle and he turns into a 290-pound bulldozer and he starts running. These poor bastards never see him coming because they have their backs to him. He lowered his head, knocked about four guys onto their bellies, picked me up and grabbed me through the hole. I swear it was like a movie. We're running through the elevator and as the elevator doors are closing, they're running too. Lance and I sit back and take a deep breath. Like idiots, we had been drinking, we thought it was done."

The story doesn't end there.

"About 30 minutes later, we're in our hotel room, talking about the chain of events, getting our stuff together and my phone rings. 'That's never good.' I pick up the phone and it's Arn Anderson. He goes, 'Trevor.' I, like an idiot, tried to pretend I was sleeping. 'What's going on Arn?' 'You got that knucklehead Lance Cade with you?' I knew the jig was up. 'Yes sir.' 'You motherfuckers get down here, you're getting arrested.' I go downstairs, the police are down there, they have three paddy wagons for us. What we don't know is that the security guard that was supposed to be watching us, was talking to a female, and should have prevented all of this. He saw the first guy who got punched getting up, and he got up on all fours and the security guard took a ten-step punt and punted this guy in the face, knocks him clean out. The problem for them was that the security guard was black and there are still racial issues in Ireland. When they see him do that, they got really aggressive with him, threw him into the paddy wagon, and he had been sitting there the whole time while they were waiting for us." "Lance and I got into a separate paddy wagon, they drive us to the police station, they take the security guard back to the jail cell, put him in a jail cell, closed the big door and take Lance and I into another room and start handing us coffee and take pictures with us because they're fans. We didn't know, but we were trying to tell them, 'Can we fill out the paperwork, we have to get on a plane.' We're leaving in like an hour. We get all the paperwork filled out thinking we're done with it, go to the airport, get on the plane, what we didn't know is they kept the security guard there for another three days in Ireland, putting him through a whole mess of stuff he shouldn't have to deal with. Thankfully, he got out, and there were no other issues for him."

Murdoch revealed fears that they had over the incident.