Bret "The Hitman" Hart Reveals What Modern Wrestlers He'd Like To Face If He Were Physically Able To

During a signing with K&S WrestleFest, Bret Hart revealed that he'd want to work another match if his health would allow it--- and even named some dream opponents.

“If I had no issues with my concussion and stuff. If I never had a stroke, maybe. Let’s just say I was healthy, at my age, I’d go back. I would have taken it pretty seriously. I would have wrestled a lot more over the last ten years if I hadn’t been hurt. All of the dream matches that everyone talks about, I would have loved to done all of them. Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson], CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton.”

Unfortunately, Bret can no longer wrestle due to varying health problems that have cropped up over the years.