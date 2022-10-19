WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bret "The Hitman" Hart Reveals What Modern Wrestlers He'd Like To Face If He Were Physically Able To

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 19, 2022

During a signing with K&S WrestleFest, Bret Hart revealed that he'd want to work another match if his health would allow it--- and even named some dream opponents.

If I had no issues with my concussion and stuff. If I never had a stroke, maybe. Let’s just say I was healthy, at my age, I’d go back. I would have taken it pretty seriously. I would have wrestled a lot more over the last ten years if I hadn’t been hurt. All of the dream matches that everyone talks about, I would have loved to done all of them. Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson], CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton.

Unfortunately, Bret can no longer wrestle due to varying health problems that have cropped up over the years.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #bret hart

