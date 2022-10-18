"Hangman" Adam Page Injured On AEW Dynamite, Main Event Stopped Ten Minutes Early

During tonight's main event between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page, the main event ended about ten minutes prematurely due to what appears to be a legitimate injury suffered by Page.

Following an injury that some are speculating may be a broken neck, the referee called for the stoppage of the match.

AEW proceeded to not show Hangman very much as they sent down medical staff to get him out of the ring. They aired match graphics to promote the next show and mainly focused the camera on the commentators, before Jon Moxley got on the mic and cut a promo wishing Hangman a speedy recovery.

As more information becomes available on this ongoing situation, we will keep you updated.

We at WNS wish "Hangman" Adam Page nothing but the best and hope he can make a full recovery.

UPDATE: According to AEW's official Twitter account, Page suffered a concussion during the match.