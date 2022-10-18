Kurt Angle Recalls Daniel Puder Incidents In WWE

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Bubba The Love Sponge, where he recalled the infamous incident with Daniel Puder during Tough Enough.

“When he got in the arm bar — I broke my neck like three months prior. So my — I couldn’t do three push-ups. I had no strength in my upper body, so my arm was vulnerable. And I shouldn’t have been in that position, wrestling Puder or any of those other guys from Tough Enough. And when I did it, that’s the reason why he got me in the arm bar… the thing is, what Daniel did to me, it wasn’t his fault. He just didn’t know this was supposed to be a wrestling match. He just thought he was gonna, you know, try to make me tap out.”

On why Puder got beat up legitimately during the Royal Rumble: