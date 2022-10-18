WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Recalls Daniel Puder Incidents In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 18, 2022

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Bubba The Love Sponge, where he recalled the infamous incident with Daniel Puder during Tough Enough.

“When he got in the arm bar — I broke my neck like three months prior. So my — I couldn’t do three push-ups. I had no strength in my upper body, so my arm was vulnerable. And I shouldn’t have been in that position, wrestling Puder or any of those other guys from Tough Enough. And when I did it, that’s the reason why he got me in the arm bar… the thing is, what Daniel did to me, it wasn’t his fault. He just didn’t know this was supposed to be a wrestling match. He just thought he was gonna, you know, try to make me tap out.”

On why Puder got beat up legitimately during the Royal Rumble:

“What happened was, he started getting really arrogant and like, telling people he was in the main event of the Royal Rumble. Because he was going to be in the Rumble [match], he thought he was in the main event. Meanwhile, he’s not even a wrestler yet. And guys heard about that and went, ‘Okay, this guy’s an asshole.’ So at the Royal Rumble, they made sure the first four entrants were Puder, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit and Bob Holly. So when Puder went in, Eddie went in and started chopping the s**t out of him. Benoit came in, started chopping the s**t out of him. Holly went in, started chopping the s**t out of him. They beat the crap out of this kid and threw him over the top rope. And it was done. And you know what, his career never got better after that.”

Source: 411mania.com
