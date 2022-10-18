WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Thinks WWE Using Jeff Hardy's Addiction Struggles In Storylines Was A Bad Call

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 18, 2022

Matt Hardy was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the "bad taste angles" WWE did following Jeff Hardy's struggles with addiction.

“I agree, those were both bad calls in the big scheme of things. Even when my brother was back, and he’d obviously had his struggles over the years with addiction and alcohol, the most recent obviously. When they put him on TV and put him in like an addict-alcoholism angle and story, I feel like those are in bad taste. I think you won’t be seeing that as much now that Triple H is in charge. That’s something you would never see underneath Tony Khan. He’s very forward-thinking, very progressive, and he realizes people who have these real-life struggles, you have to separate them. You really shouldn’t abuse them and make light of them on your television product.”

On if Jeff could have rejected the ideas:

“Saying, ‘no,’ is something you have the option of doing, but it isn’t something that is truly encouraged. They want you to go with the flow.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #jeff hardy #matt hardy

