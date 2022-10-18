WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Eddie Kingston On Representing His Heritage

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 18, 2022

Eddie Kingston On Representing His Heritage

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about representing his heritage in AEW>

“That’s the whole point at the end of the day. We are supposed to inspire people. We’re in a position to help people. That’s what I like doing. I always make sure to tell people I’m a mutt because I grew up in a time when it wasn’t cool to be a mutt.”

On his inspirations growing up:

“I didn’t really get to meet a lot of Hispanic wrestlers that I grew up with. One that pops up in my head though is Carlito, who is one of the most athletic guys I’ve seen in the ring and one of the most charismatic too. When he had his run and to see what he did while doing some independents — guys like that show us that we can do whatever we really want.”

Mike Chioda Gives His Opinion Of Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW To Go To WWE

Mike Chioda was recently a guest on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about Cody Rhodes' decision to leave AEW and go to WWE. [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 17, 2022 10:51PM

Source: tvinsider.com
Tags: #aew #eddie kingston

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79029/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer