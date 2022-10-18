Eddie Kingston On Representing His Heritage

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about representing his heritage in AEW>
“That’s the whole point at the end of the day. We are supposed to inspire people. We’re in a position to help people. That’s what I like doing. I always make sure to tell people I’m a mutt because I grew up in a time when it wasn’t cool to be a mutt.”
On his inspirations growing up:
“I didn’t really get to meet a lot of Hispanic wrestlers that I grew up with. One that pops up in my head though is Carlito, who is one of the most athletic guys I’ve seen in the ring and one of the most charismatic too. When he had his run and to see what he did while doing some independents — guys like that show us that we can do whatever we really want.”
