Vince Russo Says "No-One Cares" About Mustafa Ali

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has said that "no-one cares" about Mustafa Ali, following his recent appearance on Monday's RAW where he challenged for the US Title.

Ali attacked Rollins following the main event of this week’s WWE RAW, stopping Rollins from delivering a curb stomp to Matt Riddle on the US Championship belt. During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Russo said:

“They are booking Ali and Seth because it’s gonna be a great five-star match. Who cares? Nobody cares! You’re never gonna get this guy [Ali] over, bro! In his current form, with what he already hasn’t done, it wasn’t on him, bro. “It was terrible booking and terrible writing… Okay, we are gonna put Ali and Rollins, Meltzer would give it 5-stars and everybody would say, ‘What a great match,’ but you won’t draw one extra fan, not one!”

Read more WWE news: