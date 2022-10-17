Mike Chioda Gives His Opinion Of Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW To Go To WWE

Mike Chioda was recently a guest on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about Cody Rhodes' decision to leave AEW and go to WWE.
“AEW’s got a hell of a lot of talent over there right now. I was shocked to see Cody go back, I really was. When Cody started with Tony Khan, this whole starting AEW, I was just shocked that Cody went back and Tony Khan let him go. So you knew there was things going haywire up on the top already before all this.”
On what AEW could do to improve talent management:
“I think they’ll work it out. You got a lot of old-school talent. You got Big Show. You got Regal there! You know, make somebody the Head of Talent Relations. I wouldn’t bring in Johnny Laurinaitis, but you need a guy that’s always been there to take the heat like Johnny Laurinaitis or Jim Ross and so forth to handle your talent. And that’s what Vince did, he always had somebody to handle the talent.”
