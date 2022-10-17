Mike Chioda Gives His Opinion Of Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW To Go To WWE

Mike Chioda was recently a guest on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about Cody Rhodes' decision to leave AEW and go to WWE.

“AEW’s got a hell of a lot of talent over there right now. I was shocked to see Cody go back, I really was. When Cody started with Tony Khan, this whole starting AEW, I was just shocked that Cody went back and Tony Khan let him go. So you knew there was things going haywire up on the top already before all this.”

On what AEW could do to improve talent management: