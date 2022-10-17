Meet Tony Khan This Thursday In Jacksonville, Florida

Ever wanted to meet Tony Khan? ...well now you can!
Fans can meet AEW President Tony Khan for free this Thursday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida as long as you purchase a Rampage ticket.
AEW announced the meet and greet on Twitter:
"There will be a free meet & greet opportunity in Jacksonville with #AEW President, CEO & GM @TonyKhan this THURSDAY, October 20th at 4:30pm ET! Tickets can be purchased at the @dailysplace box office. #AEWRampage ticket is required!"
