WWE Hoping To Beat AEW Dynamite With Stacked NXT Tomorrow

Bryan Alvarez revealed on his Super Followers Twitter that WWE will be looking to stack the deck for tomorrow's NXT on USA Network.

Alvarez tweeted, "Huge promotional push for the show, they're determined to beat AEW." He added, "Massive NXT promotion starting today."

NXT will be going head-to-head against a special Tuesday episode of Dynamite tomorrow night with the following card already announced:

- Cameron Grimes and two mystery partners vs. Schism

- Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent selected by Tony D'Angelo

- Raquel Rodriguez vs. Cora Jade

- Roxanne Perez vs. mystery opponent

AEW Dynamite has also announced a big card:

- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page

- ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Dalton Castle

- AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

- AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

- Renee Paquette sits down with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

- We will hear from MJF