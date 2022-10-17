WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Are Set To Begin Production On New Behind-The-Scenes Documentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2022

AEW Are Set To Begin Production On New Behind-The-Scenes Documentary

AEW is in the process of launching a new behind-the-scenes AEW documentary which will appear on screens in 2023. AEW President Tony Khan will serve as Executive Producer for the show and Shed Media Executive Producer Sam Berns will assist.

Fightful Select reveals that AEW talent and staff were told this past week that the company will produce a behind-the-scenes show on a group of wrestlers from the company. They also gave talent the option not to appear. 

Filming will begin at the November 2 at the AEW Dynamite event from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and run through until December 14 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 17, 2022 01:30PM


Tags: #aew

