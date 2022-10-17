Mexican Wrestling Legend Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away

WWE issued the following statement:

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Humberto Garza Sr.

Garza Sr. is the patriarch of an incredible wrestling dynasty, with his grandsons Angel & Humberto now competing in WWE as the tag team Los Lotharios.

A leader in the Mexican wrestling community, Garza Sr. competed in the EMLL from the 1950s into the 1970s.

Angel posted the following on Twitter of his Grandfather:

WNS sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Humberto Garza Sr.