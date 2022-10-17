WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mexican Wrestling Legend Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2022

Mexican Wrestling Legend Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away

WWE issued the following statement:

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Humberto Garza Sr.

Garza Sr. is the patriarch of an incredible wrestling dynasty, with his grandsons Angel & Humberto now competing in WWE as the tag team Los Lotharios.

A leader in the Mexican wrestling community, Garza Sr. competed in the EMLL from the 1950s into the 1970s.

Angel posted the following on Twitter of his Grandfather:

WNS sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Humberto Garza Sr.

 

