Mexican Wrestling Legend Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away

WWE issued the following statement:
WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Humberto Garza Sr.
Garza Sr. is the patriarch of an incredible wrestling dynasty, with his grandsons Angel & Humberto now competing in WWE as the tag team Los Lotharios.
A leader in the Mexican wrestling community, Garza Sr. competed in the EMLL from the 1950s into the 1970s.
Angel posted the following on Twitter of his Grandfather:
October 16, 2022
WNS sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Humberto Garza Sr.
