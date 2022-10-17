Triple H Will Miss Tonight's WWE RAW Due To COVID-19

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2022

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has tested positive for COVID- 19 and will not be at tonight's Monday Night RAW in Oklahoma City, according to PWInsider.

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s RAW:

- Brock Lesnar appears after being called out by Bobby Lashley

- Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the U.S. Championship

- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis

- Elias returns

- Can Miz stop Dexter Lumis from earning a contract

WNS wishes Triple H all the best in his recovery.