WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kevin Nash Discusses Potential nWo Night On WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2022

Kevin Nash Discusses Potential nWo Night On WWE RAW

Kevin Nash saw the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE Monday Night RAW during the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast. Check out the highlights below:

On the DX reunion on last week’s WWE RAW:

“I thought they were going to do several spots throughout the show. I thought they would beat him down to submission (to want to do the segment), but then when he cursed right before they broke out of that first segment, I thought, no. He ain’t got time to mess with this sh*t. He doesn’t. It was like a shoot, like I don’t have time to mess with this sh*t (because he had to run the show.). Nobody is going to do anything, there’s not going to be any physicality, everybody is beat to sh*t, so absolutely less is more in that situation.”

On a potential nWo night:

“I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott (Hall). They wanted to do something at WrestleMania, but for me, it was just too soon, and depending on what they would want to do moving forward, it would depend. I don’t want to break down on TV. I just had to go to my happy place to get through this conversation. It’s not time yet. I know that. That’s my opinion and I’m entitled to that.”

Read more WWE news:

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To Regular Television Soon

John Bradshaw Layfield will be returning to WWE on a more regular basis very soon, according to PWInsider. JBL is a former longtime WWE Cha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 17, 2022 01:26PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #nwo #kevin nash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79020/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer