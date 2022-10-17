Kevin Nash Discusses Potential nWo Night On WWE RAW

Kevin Nash saw the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE Monday Night RAW during the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast. Check out the highlights below:

On the DX reunion on last week’s WWE RAW:

“I thought they were going to do several spots throughout the show. I thought they would beat him down to submission (to want to do the segment), but then when he cursed right before they broke out of that first segment, I thought, no. He ain’t got time to mess with this sh*t. He doesn’t. It was like a shoot, like I don’t have time to mess with this sh*t (because he had to run the show.). Nobody is going to do anything, there’s not going to be any physicality, everybody is beat to sh*t, so absolutely less is more in that situation.”

On a potential nWo night:

“I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott (Hall). They wanted to do something at WrestleMania, but for me, it was just too soon, and depending on what they would want to do moving forward, it would depend. I don’t want to break down on TV. I just had to go to my happy place to get through this conversation. It’s not time yet. I know that. That’s my opinion and I’m entitled to that.”

Read more WWE news: